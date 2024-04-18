More than 600 consultant vacancies ‘missing’ from official figures, says BMA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

More than 600 consultant vacancies ‘missing’ from official figures, says BMA

By Press Association
BMA Scotland said more than 600 consultant vacancies are not included in official statistics (PA)
Ministers have been accused of failing to provide a real picture of Scotland’s NHS crisis after figures revealed more than 600 consultant vacancies were missing from official statistics.

Official data published by the Scottish Government reported 439 vacancies, however figures obtained under freedom of information (FOI) laws by the British Medical Association (BMA) Scotland suggest the rate is more than double that.

The FOI figures show there are 1,076 whole-time equivalent vacancies, meaning the rate is 15.9% – compared to 6.9% reported in the official statistics.

Dr Alan Robertson, chairman of BMA’s Scottish consultants committee, said the “missing” figures are enough to staff two large hospitals.

The difference in the figures is because official data does not include posts filled by locums, posts that have not yet been advertised, or posts that have remained vacant for so long they are no longer being advertised – whereas BMA data includes these.

Consultant vacancies also increased from BMA Scotland’s December 2022 figure of 937 whole-time equivalent doctors.

Dr Robertson said the “missing” statistics come as “no surprise given the deepening medical workforce crisis we are clearly in”.

He added: “The Scottish Government needs to be honest, not only with the public, but also with those of us working in the NHS.

“When they declare ‘more doctors than ever before’, not only are they not accounting for the full scale of demand being put on services, but they are not being honest about the senior doctors we are missing from the workforce or how many more are needed.

“The failure to acknowledge the true scale of the problem reflects our wider concerns about the culture of fear, blame and lack of openness that often dominates debate about our NHS, which can prevent proper, open discussion on solutions.

“Morale is low across the profession, with the constant increase in pressure on the NHS and decline in time and resources meaning we simply cannot provide the level of care we want and that our patients deserve.

Scottish Conservative Party conference 2023
Scottish Conservative MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane urged ministers to act (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We are constantly trying to plug gaps in rotas and make it through each shift one day at a time.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the BMA figures “expose the true – and terrifying – scale” of the NHS workforce crisis.

He added: “Repeated failures by successive SNP health secretaries have left critical services dangerously understaffed and overwhelmed.

“The SNP’s only answer to their mismanagement of Scotland’s finances has been to make us the highest taxed part of the United Kingdom, which as BMA Scotland point out, will only put off many consultants from coming to live and work here.

“Humza Yousaf’s high-tax regime will only deepen the SNP’s NHS crisis even further and heap more pressure on current staff who have been pushed beyond breaking point.

“Neil Gray must be upfront about this situation and take urgent action to fix it. He should start by adopting our plans to deliver a modern, efficient and health service.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.