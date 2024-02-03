Paul Warne: Match-winner Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s injury a big blow for Derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Paul Warne: Match-winner Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s injury a big blow for Derby

By Press Association
Paul Warne lost his striker to injury
Paul Warne lost his striker to injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Derby head coach Paul Warne rued the loss of match-winner Nathaniel Mendez-Laing during the 1-0 win at Charlton.

Mendez-Laing has 19 goal involvements this season and hit the back of the net for the eighth time to move the Rams up to second in League One.

But he was forced off shortly after his 31st-minute strike due to a foot injury.

“It was disappointing to lose Nat, it’s a big blow for us,” said Warne.

“We’ll see how he is for next week. A stud has gone through his boot. He could’ve broke his foot, I don’t honestly know. He had a bit of blood.

“I think he should be OK. I don’t think it is too severe.”

Mendez-Laing’s injury overshadowed an otherwise straightforward day for the Rams boss.

“The lads were really good – I love a 1-0 away win,” Warne added.

“When they had to they defended well. There were some really good performances and we counter-attacked well.

“We probably could’ve done with a second goal to make it more enjoyable.

“Overall I’m buzzing. I don’t think our keeper made many saves.”

Charlton are set to appoint Nathan Jones and the former Luton, Southampton and Stoke boss watched from an executive box in the Alan Curbishley Stand.

He will inherit a side on a winless run of 12 league matches and sitting just three points above the relegation zone.

Charlton caretaker head coach Curtis Fleming – asked if he had been told that Jones was about to come in – said: “No, not really.

“I’m probably with you – we know something is going to happen.

“But until it is official then we have just got to keep plugging and going.

“He has looked at the game today and seen things I’d probably say he is happy with and also things that he will be thinking he can make a change with.

“We were causing them problems by playing directly. They didn’t really cause us a lot of problems and we had 60 per cent possession – we didn’t cause them enough problems for the areas we got into.

“The goal we gave away, it was self-inflicted. Three of the chances they had in the first half were from us.

“We spoke about the Blackpool game that they had eight chances and four of them came from us making those decisions and putting them on the front foot.

“I was disappointed with the goal. I like the way we shook ourselves off and went again, (but) we can’t keep conceding goals like that.”