Dundee lodge Scottish FA complaint over handling of Michael Mellon’s head injury

By Press Association
Dundee have written to the SFA (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dundee have expressed “serious concerns” that play was not stopped immediately after Michael Mellon suffered a significant head injury in Sunday’s 2-1 home victory over St Johnstone.

The on-loan Burnley forward was on the receiving end of what Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty described afterwards as an “almost life-endangering challenge” from Saints defender Liam Gordon towards the end of the match.

Dundee team doctor Derek McCormack, sensing the danger, ran on to the pitch to treat Mellon even though referee David Munro had not stopped play.

The player was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and taken to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital before being discharged on Sunday evening, but Dundee have written to the Scottish Football Association “in the strongest terms” to outline their worries about the on-field response to the incident.

“Michael sustained a significant head injury in yesterday’s match against St Johnstone, but thanks to the swift intervention by Dr McCormack and the medical team, his condition was stabilised and he was transferred to Ninewells Hospital Accident and Emergency Department,” read a statement released by Dundee on Monday.

“Following specialist investigations he was discharged with appropriate head injury advice. He will continue his recovery under the supervision of the club’s medical team in accordance with concussion protocols.

“The club is today writing to the Scottish FA in the strongest terms to express its serious concerns that play was not stopped to allow immediate attention to Michael after what was clearly a dreadful head clash.”