Jaden Philogene credited with remarkable rabona in Hull win

Jaden Philogene has been credited with Hull’s opening goal at Rotherham on Tuesday night for his rabona which set the Tigers on their way to a 2-1 win.

With Hull trailing 1-0 at the New York Stadium with 20 minutes left, midfielder Philogene produced a fine bit of skill to beat Ollie Rathbone twice in the right side of the penalty area.

Philogene, 22, then clipped the ball goalwards with a rabona kick, which glanced off Millers’ defender Cameron Humphreys and into the top corner of the net.

🪄 The goal that everyone is talking about! Assist of the season? 😏#EFL | @HullCity pic.twitter.com/gCKRkmMk7u — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) February 14, 2024

Initially, Philogene’s improvised effort had been credited as an own-goal for Humphreys.

However, on Wednesday afternoon a post on Hull’s official X account, formerly known as Twitter, read: “It’s official. It’s JP23’s goal!”

Speaking after the match, Hull boss Liam Rosenior said: “We should give him the goal, we need to appeal to the FA for the outrageous piece of skill.

“He is trying to beg it in the dressing room that it’s his goal. I said to him that at least it’s an assist. That is Jaden’s goal, it’s what we pay money for.

“Ridiculous, it’s ridiculous, his ability is something we have missed for a long time. He is only going to get better the more games he plays.”

Noah Ohio went on to score the winner just four minutes after Philogene’s goal as play-off chasing Hull completed the comeback.