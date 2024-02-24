David Martindale rues ‘ridiculous’ game management as Livingston suffer defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

David Martindale rues ‘ridiculous’ game management as Livingston suffer defeat

By Press Association
Livingston manager David Martindale suffered a late blow (Robert Perry/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale suffered a late blow (Robert Perry/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale bemoaned “ridiculous” game management following his side’s last-gasp defeat against Ross County.

Livi fought back from Eamonn Brophy’s first-half double in Dingwall as a brace from Bruce Anderson got his side level with four minutes left.

But Josh Sims netted in stoppage time for the hosts to earn a 3-2 win which leaves Livi six points adrift at the foot of the cinch Premiership table.

Martindale said: “I thought our game management for that third goal was ridiculous – terrible.

“In the first half, it was a wee bit toothless, gutless – we couldn’t get close enough. Our distances were all wrong.

“The first goal was a blatant error, under no pressure at all. A lack of focus leads to the first goal. It gives Ross County momentum and takes a wee bit of belief away from us.

“The second goal we don’t go in tight enough. We were too narrow and give Brophy too much room.

“We go in at half-time 2-0 down and make changes. It wasn’t down to the two who came off. We could probably have looked at the defensive unit as being the ones at fault.

“But you have to change something so we changed to 4-4-2 and put Bruce on and get the next goal.

“We threw caution to the wind in the last 10 minutes with big Kurtis Guthrie on and get the second goal back.

“At that point, maybe I should have changed it back to a back four or five and taken the point. I never, I thought the momentum was with us.

“Unfortunately we get done with a sucker punch. Again, defensively, we’ve got to do a lot better as a unit.”

County interim manager Don Cowie hailed his side’s character after keeping their composure following Livingston’s equaliser.

“We were very good in the first half and were worthy at 2-0 up,” said Cowie.

“I was really disappointed to lose a goal so early in the second half. It gave Livingston a massive boost and it became a difficult half of football.

“But we hung in there and came up with a bit of magic to win the game. I’m delighted for the group.

“The fact they kept going like that was pleasing. Most people would have assumed it would be Livingston who would go on and get the winning goal at that stage, but we came again.

“It’s the character that I know is in that dressing room.”