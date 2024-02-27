Ollie O’Neill scores only goal as Leyton Orient boost League One play-off hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ollie O’Neill scores only goal as Leyton Orient boost League One play-off hopes

By Press Association
Ollie O’Neill scored the only goal for Leyton Orient against Blackpool (Simon Marper/PA)
Ollie O’Neill scored the only goal for Leyton Orient against Blackpool (Simon Marper/PA)

Leyton Orient kept their Sky Bet League One play-off hopes alive as Ollie O’Neill scored the only goal in the 1-0 victory over Blackpool.

Both teams battled hard in the opening half in a vain attempt to gain supremacy without managing to break down resilient defences.

The visitors almost nosed ahead after 11 minutes when Karamoko Dembele raided down the right side and delivered a cross into the box that just eluded Jake Beesley.

At the opposite end, Orient striker Shaq Forde raced clear but instead of shooting for goal, he opted to overhit a pass which gave the Tangerines chance to retreat.

The second half was just seven minutes old when O’Neill opened the scoring. Collecting a pass from Ruel Sotiriou he drilled a left-footed shot into the far corner to record his third goal since joining from Fulham in January.

Blackpool’s woes continued when, shortly afterwards, substitute Andrew Lyons pulled up whilst chasing the ball and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

The visitors failed to manage a shot on target in the second period as Orient’s defence, superbly marshalled by Brandon Cooper, comfortably protected their lead.