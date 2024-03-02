Chris Martin strike earns 10-man Bristol Rovers victory over Leyton Orient

Bristol Rovers grabbed a 1-0 win over Leyton Orient thanks to a Chris Martin goal, despite playing out the final few minutes with 10-men after James Wilson was sent off.

Rovers, who were forced into a change after just four minutes when defender Jack Hunt left the pitch with a leg injury, should have scored the opener in the 13th minute when the dangerous Scott Sinclair teed up Luke Thomas but he completely missed his kick with the goal beckoning.

However, the lively visitors grabbed a deserved lead on the half-hour mark from a set-piece. Skipper Antony Evans curled in a teasing free-kick and Martin claimed the faintest of touches as the ball found its way into the far corner of the net.

Orient totally dominated possession after the interval but were unable to unlock a resilient and resolute opposition.

Wilson was given a straight red card by referee Darren Drysdale eight minutes from time for an off-the-ball incident with Brandon Cooper, but despite incessant pressure and a total of 17 corners, Orient were unable to capitalise.