Nathan Jones frustrated by ‘big error’ as win slips from Charlton’s grasp

Charlton boss Nathan Jones gave Harry Isted an ‘earful’ after the goalkeeper’s calamitous error cost his side two vital points against Northampton on Saturday.

The Addicks led after just four minutes at Sixfields thanks to Karoy Anderson’s deflected strike and they rarely looked in trouble thereafter as Northampton struggled to create anything in attack.

But Isted was caught on the ball with 10 minutes to play and that presented Louis Appere with a simple tap-in, earning the hosts a 1-1 draw and denying Charlton a crucial victory in their battle against the drop from Sky Bet League One.

“I’m just so disappointed,” admitted Jones. “It was a difficult game in the first half but I thought we were excellent in the second half.

“We won every first ball, we landed on the seconds, we played some really good stuff and we created two glorious chances to put the game to bed.

“We’ve drawn through a huge error. We were in total control and I couldn’t see them scoring and that’s the disappointing thing because they didn’t create anything all afternoon.

“We defended superbly and we won every first ball and every second ball, and we also had two great chances, but you can’t legislate for such a big error like that. It’s cost us three points.

“I’ve hammered him (Isted). I probably shouldn’t have done but he’s a good goalkeeper and I’m just so disappointed because it’s a huge error. He got an earful from me but he’s a great kid and he’ll bounce back.

“It’s good that we’re still unbeaten but we want to win games and we should have won today because we were the better side and they didn’t deserve anything.”

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was thankful for a point, saying: “It was really tough in the first half because out of nowhere the rain came down and the wind kicked up and it was hard for us to get out.

“I watched Charlton play Derby on Tuesday and they are direct and competitive and they don’t give you time or space, but we conceded a poor goal.

“We then started to get to grips with the game and we tried to play and open them up but we didn’t really create any chances and then we just had to say in the game in the second half.

“The game ebbed and flowed a bit and Alfie May hits the post for them but we go up the other end and score through a mistake.

“Charlton have drawn with Bolton and Portsmouth and they beat Derby the other night and they have very good players for the level but it shows how good our group can be to take four points off them this season.

“To get a draw in the end was really positive.”