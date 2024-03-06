Ronnie O’Sullivan promises to ‘get the golden ball next year’ after Riyadh win

Ronnie O’Sullivan vowed to pocket the golden ball next year after beating Luca Brecel in the final of the inaugural World Masters of Snooker.

O’Sullivan beat the world champion 5-2 in Saudi Arabia to win his fifth title of the campaign.

But his victory did not include potting the golden ball, which sits on the bottom cushion for as long as a maximum break is possible and is worth £395,000 if potted in addition to the 147.

THE ROCKET IS THE CHAMPION!! 🏆🇸🇦 O'Sullivan is the inaugural @RiyadhSeason World Masters of Snooker Champion after beating Brecel 5-2 in the final finishing in style with a 124 break!#RiyadhSeason | @RonnieO147 — WST (@WeAreWST) March 6, 2024

John Higgins came the closest to getting a shot on the golden ball throughout the tournament in Riyadh, but having potted all 15 reds and blacks in the first frame of his second-round match against Mark Williams he ran out of position on the yellow.

O’Sullivan, who pocketed £250,000 by winning the tournament, is keen to achieve the feat at next year’s event.

“It’s been a fantastic tournament, a fantastic venue, the crowd have been amazing,” O’Sullivan told DAZN.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been to the Middle East and to be back here is a treat.

(PA Graphics)

“I’ll get the golden ball next year. I didn’t want to take it all at once.

“I’ll take the tournament this year and then the golden ball next year. It’ll be great.”

O’Sullivan had a break of 95 to take the opening frame but Brecel came back strong in the second to level.

It just had to be Ronnie O'Sullivan 🐐 The Rocket becomes the inaugural champion at the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker 🏆#RiyadhSeason | @RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/f0efDoRIXJ — Eurosport (@eurosport) March 6, 2024

The Belgian took a quickfire third frame with a break of 81 to edge into the lead but a missed black in the next allowed O’Sullivan to tie things up again with a 94 clearance.

And O’Sullivan raced to victory after the interval, with breaks of 121 and 124 securing a 79th professional title.

Runner-up Brecel said: “It’s been a fantastic few days. I’ve really enjoyed playing and I think the crowd has been fantastic.”