Wrexham’s women’s team to make first trip to United States this summer

Wrexham’s women’s team are heading to the United States this summer just like Phil Parkinson’s League Two promotion chasers.

The Red Dragons, co-owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, announced a July 24 friendly against Chelsea in California on Friday.

Wrexham’s women’s team play in the Genero Adran Premier League and drew a crowd of 9,511 to the Racecourse Ground last season – a record attendance for a women’s game in Wales.

Wrexham and Ally are making history. Any questions, @VancityReynolds? pic.twitter.com/Nkyg2jyKiv — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) March 11, 2024

They will visit America for the first time after securing a sponsorship deal with US financial services company Ally Financial Inc, with the itinerary to be released at a later date.

“We’re grateful to everyone at Ally for their support in getting the team out on the road this summer,” McElhenney and Reynolds said in a joint statement.

“Beyond all of the wins at home, this tour is a fantastic way for Wrexham AFC Women to show the world what they’re made of.”

Ally chief marketing and public relations officer Andrea Brimmer said: “Sports fans are going to want to come out to watch this tour.

“The Wrexham AFC Women are massively talented. They have the skills and heart to capture the world’s attention.”

Wrexham men’s team are currently third in League Two and chasing back-to-back promotions after winning the National League title last season.

They embarked on a pre-season US tour last summer and faced the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Welsh club plan to play two other games on this summer’s American tour as well as meeting Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, home of Super Bowl runners-up the San Francisco 49ers.