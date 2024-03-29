Jamal Lowe goal earns Swansea a point at Sheffield Wednesday

Jamal Lowe’s second-half goal cancelled out Bailey Cadamarteri’s opener as Swansea drew 1-1 at Sheffield Wednesday on Good Friday.

The home side had several golden opportunities in the second half but a Swansea equaliser in the last quarter of an hour ensured the Owls remain in the relegation zone.

Wednesday boss Danny Rohl made four changes from the 6-0 demolition at Ipswich, with Pol Valentin, Akin Famewo, Liam Palmer and Cadamarteri joining the starting XI. A late fifth change had to be made when Di’Shon Bernard suffered an injury during the warm-up. Bambo Diaby took his place.

Swansea manager Luke Williams made a couple of switches to the side that claimed a 2-0 victory in the South Wales derby, with Josh Key coming in alongside Jay Fulton.

The home side had the first sight of goal, with Anthony Musaba heading wide within a minute of the start.

The Swans controlled the majority of play in the first half following that. Przemyslaw Placheta stung the palms of Wednesday keeper James Beadle. Liam Cullen also had his header saved but a foul was given against the striker anyway.

The Owls had a huge chance to take the lead as two ex-Cardiff men combined. Ike Ugbo squared for Will Vaulks but the midfielder scuffed his shot well wide.

Against the run of play, Wednesday did go ahead after 41 minutes. Diaby flicked on Vaulks’ free-kick from the right and Cadamarteri poked home on the stretch to give Wednesday the lead going into the break.

Beadle tipped over from Jamie Paterson’s volley from the edge of the box in the first chance of the second half. Matt Grimes then volleyed wide from a corner.

Substitute Djeidi Gassama came close to doubling Wednesday’s advantage after some good work on the right by Valentin but Carl Rushworth made a low save to keep him out.

The home side came agonisingly close again as Ugbo hit the crossbar from close range.

Just as in the first half, a goal was scored against the run of play as the Owls were made to pay for not taking their chances. Harry Darling’s header from a corner fell at the feet of substitute Lowe. The striker could not miss as Wednesday’s appeals for handball were waved away and Swansea were level in the 76th minute.

Valentin had a glorious chance to put Wednesday back in front but the winger dragged his shot wide. In added time, Rushworth stayed alert to saved Vaulks’ deflected effort.

The Owls remain in 23rd and stay in the bottom three on goal difference.