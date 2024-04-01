Port Vale boss Darren Moore rues wasteful finishing after defeat at Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Port Vale boss Darren Moore rues wasteful finishing after defeat at Northampton

By Press Association
Darren Moore bemoaned wasteful finishing from his side (Richard Sellers/PA)
Darren Moore bemoaned wasteful finishing from his side (Richard Sellers/PA)

Port Vale boss Darren Moore rued his side’s wasteful finishing after they were beaten 2-0 by Northampton.

The Valiants had their chances in an even contest at Sixfields but were plunged deeper into relegation trouble by Mitch Pinnock’s sweet first-half strike and a stoppage-time second from Shaun McWilliams.

Vale remain in the relegation zone in League One, a point from safety, with six games to play.

“It’s bitterly disappointing,” said Moore. “We had as much of the play as they did but the game was decided on chances – they converted theirs, we didn’t convert ours.

“I thought we looked a bit on the back foot. I’m not sure if the game on Friday took it out of us so I’ll look into that, but the chances were there for us.

“We weren’t at our sharpest and we couldn’t capitalise in those key moments. I spoke to the boys at half-time about showing that ruthless mentality when you get chances.

“If you put those chances away it’s a different game and they were gilt-edged chances as well, but there was no real conviction when we did get in there and that’s really disappointing.

“The fact that their goalkeeper got man of the match tells you how the game went, but we have to move on quickly.

“Other results have gone our way but that’s only a very small consolation because we want to do it our way and not rely on other teams.”

The win took Northampton up to 56 points – the club’s highest tally in League One for 16 years – as they all-but secured safety.

“I’m pleased with the result and it took a lot of hard work from the boys against a team who are fighting for their lives and have won their last two,” said manager Jon Brady.

“To score two goals against them was really pleasing and now we’ve hit the target that we set for ourselves at the start of the season, which is really pleasing.

“The target was 54 points and there were various reasons behind that, so to eclipse that with four games to spare is a fantastic effort and it’s testament to the staff and the players.

“We’ve worked so hard all season and I was delighted with how the boys performed today. We changed shape to 3-4-3 to match their physicality and I thought the way we sat in our shape was really strong.

“We landed on second balls and broke on them well and that was really important, so overall I thought it worked and we deserved to win the game.”