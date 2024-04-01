Darren Ferguson criticises Peterborough forwards despite win at Leyton Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Darren Ferguson criticises Peterborough forwards despite win at Leyton Orient

By Press Association
Darren Ferguson was frustrated despite victory (Steven Paston/PA)
Darren Ferguson was frustrated despite victory (Steven Paston/PA)

Darren Ferguson pulled no punches in voicing his disappointment with his forwards despite his Peterborough side beating Leyton Orient 2-1.

Former Orient man Hector Kyprianou and leading scorer Ephron Mason-Clark gave Posh a comfortable lead at half-time before the hosts reduced the deficit through Ethan Galbraith.

However, the visitors squandered a number of chances, keeping the home side interested before emerging with a valuable three points.

“The result was pleasing enough but the performance at the top end of the pitch was nowhere near good enough,” Ferguson said.

“I keep saying  that it is very frustrating and we need far better quality in that area of the pitch.

“How we were are left hanging on in a game like this is incredible. We are though and we know the reasons why.

“The game should have been done and dusted comfortably and we should be relaxing come the end of the game instead of hanging on.

“Missed chances, missed passes, final decision not good enough.

“Once we got control of the game, we looked good and when we were two-up, it became a bit more of a counter-attacking game even before half-time and I’m thinking ‘Just go and get the third goal and the game is over’.”

“But we just went on and made the wrong decisions. There is so much more to come but when are we going to get it?

“We had opportunities to kill the game off even when they got a goal back.

“We have to finish teams off far better than we are doing.”

Orient manager Richie Wellens lamented the nature of the goals his side conceded.

“They were really poor goals conceded by us today,” he said.

“We played against a decent outfit today but if you’re going to lose then you’d rather it was moments of quality or magic than the way we conceded which was really poor.

“We’ve squeezed every single ounce out of these players and I’m tired. I’ve done a good job but you can only squeeze so much and the injuries we’ve had is frightening.

“I’m frustrated because I thought we had a chance of a top six finish as I don’t think the league is great this year and I’m absolutely gutted we’ve fallen short.

“We don’t have a centre forward and need a man in the box which is the biggest deficiency in our team.

“We’ve got close to the play-offs and I knew today was coming but we’ve only scored two goals in five games and that’s why we’ve fallen short.

“It frustrates the life out of me.”