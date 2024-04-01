Daniel Farke relieved to see Leeds secure crucial victory despite injuries

Leeds boss Daniel Farke revealed several of his players had been struggling during his side’s 3-1 win against Hull, which lifted them back into the Sky Bet Championship’s automatic promotion places.

Sam Byram’s early header for Leeds was deservedly cancelled out by Hull’s on-loan Liverpool forward Fabio Carvalho and the visitors went on to out-play their hosts for long periods in the first half.

Leeds created the better chances, but failed to hit top form and breathed a sigh of relief when Crysencio Summerville converted a late penalty.

GETTTTTTT IIIIIINNNNNNN!!!! SUMMMERVILLLEEEEEEE FROM THE SPOTTTTTT!!! pic.twitter.com/64BhTPNKw3 — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 1, 2024

Daniel James scored from fully 40 yards into an empty net with virtually the last kick after Hull goalkeeper Ryan Allsop had gone up for a stoppage-time corner to give the scoreline a lop-sided look.

Farke, without injured trio Willy Gnonto, Illia Gruev and Connor Roberts, said: “It was a complicated game for us due to many reasons. For many of my players it was the third game in six days on international duty.

“Then we had many players on the pitch with problems. Glen Kamara played while ill. He had a cold, but we were thin on central midfield options, so I wanted him to go through this game.

“Cry Summerville had some problems, Joe Rodon couldn’t train because he had a back spasm. He played with pain-killers.

Crysencio Summerville converted a late penalty after being brought down by Hull’s Regan Slater (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Sam Byram told me at half-time: ‘Boss I can’t sprint anymore.’ I told him 80 per cent then, you have to keep going.

“So many problems today and the main problem was we played a really good side. A really good possession side. If you analyse their results against the top sides, they never lose.”

Summerville picked himself up to convert from the spot in the 88th minute after Regan Slater’s challenge, but not before a lengthy debate with late Leeds substitute Joel Piroe over who would take the penalty.

“It was difficult,” Farke added. “The problem was I don’t like it for players to take a penalty when they’re just 30 seconds on the pitch. I never believe in bringing players on just for penalties because you need to have at least a few touches.

Fabio Carvalho scored a deserved first-half equaliser for Hull at Elland Road (Danny Lawson/PA)

“There was confusion because Joel was just 30 seconds on the pitch and it was definitely the right decision that Cry took over and rightly took it – and thank God he scored!”

Hull head coach Liam Rosenior was delighted with his players’ display, despite their winless run extending to six matches, and defied Tigers fans to write off their side’s play-off chances.

Rosenior said: “I’m so proud of the lads today. They represented everything I want to see in a football team.

“To come here, go a goal down and play our way back into it in that atmosphere in a game of such importance, to play with such control.

“The dominance, we were the better team first half, probably the better team overall I thought, although statistically they had more shots.

“But in terms of the control, the set-up, the energy, the press, we were outstanding today. We had those moments, it just didn’t happen for us.”