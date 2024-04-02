Airdrie break into top four with victory at Arbroath By Press Association April 2 2024, 9:48pm April 2 2024, 9:48pm Share Airdrie break into top four with victory at Arbroath Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4938758/airdrie-break-into-top-four-with-victory-at-arbroath/ Copy Link Arbroath were beaten (Nigel French/PA) Airdrie moved into the cinch Championship top four after beating Arbroath 2-1 at Gayfield Park. Callum Fordyce’s 72nd-minute header from a Charles Telfer corner broke the deadlock and Gabriel McGill struck nine minutes from time before Jay Bird’s free-kick cut the deficit. The Championship’s bottom club made Airdrie work hard for victory, and Arbroath were left to rue Leighton McIntosh’s missed penalty just before half-time. Airdrie’s Dean McMaster hit the bar early in the second half, and it looked like being a frustrating night for the Diamonds until Fordyce and McGill came up trumps.