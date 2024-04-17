Kelvin Kiptum to be remembered with tribute ahead of London Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kelvin Kiptum to be remembered with tribute ahead of London Marathon

By Press Association
The late Kelvin Kiptum will be remembered ahead of this year’s TCS London Marathon (John Walton/PA)
The late Kelvin Kiptum will be remembered ahead of this year’s TCS London Marathon (John Walton/PA)

TCS London Marathon organisers plan to pay tribute to the late Kelvin Kiptum on Sunday with 30 seconds of applause ahead of the elite male race.

Kiptum won last year’s event and months later became the first man to run the marathon under two hours and one minute in Chicago.

The death of the Kenyan long-distance runner in a car accident in February at the age of 24 sent shockwaves through the sport and he will be remembered before Sunday’s London Marathon, which he won on three occasions and with a record time of two hours, one minute and 25 seconds in 2023.

“We will be having a tribute to him on the start line for what he did in the incredible short time he was in our sport,” London Marathon race director Hugh Brasher said of Kiptum.

“Three wins out of three events, he was our course record holder and he then became the world record holder in Chicago.

“It will be 30 seconds of applause. We want to celebrate the man. There will be a VT (video tape) played and we will be doing this in conjunction with the BBC in terms of what they’ll be doing.

“There will be some words that Geoff Whiteman will speak just to remind people and celebrate his short but impactful life.”

A number of high-profile figures will feature in the 26.2-mile run and this includes Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will then make a quick dash to Wembley to watch his team take on Coventry for a place in the FA Cup final.

But Brasher insisted: “I think Jim probably doesn’t need a huge amount of advice from me on running the London Marathon.

“He has done seven London Marathons and that is three more than me!

“What he is doing for sport overall is incredibly positive but he definitely doesn’t need my advice on timing or how well to run.”

Brasher was quizzed on what type of security would be provided for Ratcliffe and other runners in the public eye.

While he could not divulge any specific details, the London Marathon race director talked more openly about the threat of demonstrations, especially with reference to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East which has affected thousands of Palestinians and Israeli people.

“There are people running for Palestinians that have been affected. There are people running for Israelis that have been affected. There are so many people running for so many different causes and what we’ve always tried to do is bring people together,” Brasher added.

“We’ve always talked about the fact with Extinction Rebellion last year that they should be allowed to demonstrate, but that we should be allowed to co-exist.

“Co-existence and togetherness is what the London Marathon is all about. We hope that message is the message that will resonate with anyone who does think this should be a good thing to disrupt, because it isn’t.

“Again, I can’t really talk about the mitigations but there are numerous ones we have.”