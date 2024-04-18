Football rumours: Mo Salah tipped to leave Liverpool

What the papers say

Mo Salah is keen to leave Liverpool after a failed £200 million transfer bid, with the Sun reporting that three replacements have now been identified.

Liverpool’s Mo Salah (Tim Goode/PA)

The i says Sean Dyche‘s job as Everton manager is not under threat, in spite of the club’s recent poor form.

Gremio left winger Gustavo Nunes, a rising star from Brazil, is attracting interest from Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal despite only making his senior debut in February, writes the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo has officially won his legal battle with Juventus over his wage dispute. Juventus will have to pay Cristiano nearly €10m plus interest. pic.twitter.com/WNFQQGfaGd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 17, 2024

Chelsea could sign Messi this summer – but it's not what you think 🤯 https://t.co/dJIlnqYR84 — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) April 17, 2024

Players to watch

Mason Greenwood: Manchester United could offer him as part of a deal to sign Brazil defender Gleison Bremer, 27, from Juventus, Gazzetta dello Sport claims.

Mason Greenwood (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Jarrad Branthwaite: Bayern Munich and Tottenham have joined Manchester United in considering a move for the Everton defender, as per Teamtalk.

Idrissa Gana Gueye: Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in the 34-year-old midfielder, who is unlikely to be offered a new deal by Everton when his contract expires, writes Football Insider.