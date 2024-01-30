Cheaper tea and milk help shop price inflation fall to lowest since May 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cheaper tea and milk help shop price inflation fall to lowest since May 2022

By Press Association
New figures show shop price inflation fell in January to its lowest rate since May 2022 as retailers offered heavy discounts to entice customers (PA)

Shop price inflation fell in January to its lowest rate since May 2022 as retailers offered heavy discounts to entice customers, figures show.

January’s shop prices eased to 2.9% higher than a year ago, down from 4.3% in December and below the three-month average of 3.9%, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index.

Inflation on non-food products fell to 1.3% in January, down from 3.1% in December – the lowest rate since February 2022.

Food inflation also slowed, to 6.1% in January from December’s 6.7%, the ninth consecutive fall and the lowest rate since June 2022.

The BRC said the easing is “good news for the morning brew” as the price of tea and milk fell, while alcohol remained more expensive on the back of increased duties.

Fresh food inflation slowed further to 4.9%, down from 5.4% a month earlier.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Some new year cheer as January shop price inflation slid to its lowest level since May 2022.

“Non-food goods drove the fall, as many retailers offered heavily discounted goods in their January sales to entice consumer spend amidst weak demand.

“Rising geopolitical tensions will also add to uncertainty and costs in supply chains.”

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: “Shoppers are seeing savings at the checkout, with non-food retailers on promotion and food retailers continuing to reduce prices when the costs of goods fall.

“However, consumer demand remains fragile as most households are yet to feel better off after nearly two years of inflation.”