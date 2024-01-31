H&M hires new chief as profits slip behind expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

H&M hires new chief as profits slip behind expectations

By Press Association
H&M appointed a new chief executive on Wednesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
H&M appointed a new chief executive on Wednesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

H&M has hired a new boss to help boost the fashion giant’s fortunes as it saw annual profits lag behind expectations.

The Swedish retail chain said Helena Helmersson has decided to step down as the firm’s chief executive officer.

Ms Helmersson, who had been in the role for four years, said she has “mixed feelings” about her exit, but found the role “very demanding at times”.

H&M has replaced her with Daniel Erver, who was worked for the group for around 18 years across a range of roles.

Karl-Johan Persson, chair of the H&M group, said: “The board of directors would like to express a big thank you to Helena for her valuable contributions during a very intense time.

“Helena is an appreciated leader that has decisively and effectively led and navigated the H&M group through a time largely marked by pandemic, geopolitical and macro-economic challenges.

“During this time, we have gradually taken clear steps towards our long-term goals.”

Ms Helmersson said: “t is with mixed feelings that I have informed the board of directors of my decision to leave the CEO role.

“I am very proud of what we together have achieved during the last years when we have navigated through pandemic, and several geopolitical and macro-economic challenges.

“However, it has been very demanding at times for me personally and I now feel that it is time to leave the CEO role, which of course has not been an easy decision.”

It came as H&M revealed a pre-tax profit of 8.7 billion Swedish Krona (£660 million) for the year to November 30, slightly below market expectations.

The retailer reported on Wednesday that net sales grew by 6% to 236 billion Swedish Krona (£17.9 billion) for the year.

It added that sales are 4% lower for the two months to January 29 this year, after the end of the previous financial year.