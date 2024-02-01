‘Critical’ air ambulance provider rescued from administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Critical’ air ambulance provider rescued from administration

By Press Association
The firm, Specialist Aviation Service, which is based at Gloucestershire Airport, supported over 5,000 ambulance flights in 2023 (Dave Higgens/PA)
The firm, Specialist Aviation Service, which is based at Gloucestershire Airport, supported over 5,000 ambulance flights in 2023 (Dave Higgens/PA)

An aviation firm supplying “critical” air ambulance services across the South of England has been saved from administration.

The firm, Specialist Aviation Service, which is based at Gloucestershire Airport, supported more than 5,000 ambulance flights in 2023.

It provided helicopters and pilots for air ambulance services that cover Dorset and Somerset, Kent, Surrey and Sussex, Essex and Hearts, East of England and London.

The company had sustained operating losses for several years and needed to seek new funding.

It hired administrators from advisory firm FRP on Wednesday after failing to secure solvent sales.

On Thursday, its assets were sold to Gama Aviation, an aviation specialist headquartered in Farnborough, Hampshire.

Out of the company’s 184 employees, all of them except for two will be transferring to Gama Aviation as part of the deal.

Andrew Sheridan, partner at FRP and joint administrator of Specialist Aviation Services, said: “This was a complex transaction, in the heavily regulated aviation sector, and key parties included aircraft financiers, global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), overseas government contracts and of course the air ambulance charities.

“Without the support of the CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) who mobilised a senior team and worked at speed, this transaction could not have happened and we wish to extend our gratitude to them, as well as to the Company’s senior management team.

“The goal from the outset of our involvement was to ensure that the vital air ambulance operations continued without disruption, which they did.

“We take great satisfaction in ensuring that lives continued to be saved throughout the process and wish Gama and its newly acquired operations, highly skilled operatives and pilots, every success in the future.”

This comes as the number of company insolvencies hit a 30-year high in 2023 as firms suffered amid high-interest rates and cost pressures.

Figures from the Insolvency Service revealed that 25,158 firms across England and Wales went bust last year – up 14% on 2022 and the highest annual number since 1993.