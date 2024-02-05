UK companies facing second-highest level of financial ‘distress’ in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK companies facing second-highest level of financial ‘distress’ in Europe

By Press Association
The figures place the UK second on the European list (Yui Mok/PA)
UK businesses are facing the second-highest level of “deepening” financial distress in Europe due to inflation and high interest rates.

The Weil European Distress Index has shown failing profitability as the main driver for business distress across the continent.

UK companies are experiencing the second-highest levels of financial distress in Europe, with German firms leading the way.

European businesses are struggling to balance increasing expenses with the need for continuous production, the research found.

Many companies have indicated they will have to reduce prices in a bid to maintain sales volumes.

The European real estate sector is facing challenges such as high interest rates, falling valuations, elevated energy and construction costs, and increasingly expensive financing – cementing it as the “most distressed sector” in the index.

Meanwhile, the healthcare sector is the second-most distressed sector due to interest rate burden, poor investment performance, and rising operational expenses.

Ranked third, the retail sector faces a “double squeeze” of higher re-mortgage rates and escalating rents. In addition, the cost-of-living crisis has limited consumer spending.

The study also found increased conflict in the Red Sea has harmed global trade, which is due to the Houthi attacks on commercial shipping, which have disrupted trade routes and caused significant challenges for European retailers.

As a result, there is growing concern about profitability in the retail industry.

Andrew Wilkinson, senior European restructuring partner and co-head of Weil’s London restructuring practice, said: “As the real estate sector takes the lead in distress within Europe, it’s clear that investment hesitancy and rising costs are symptoms of a larger economic malaise.

“High leverage poses a significant vulnerability in an unforgiving market, where companies confront rising costs against a backdrop of falling valuations.

“Despite falling inflation, retail and consumer goods companies are still under immense pressure.

“A challenging Christmas trading period, lack of consumer spending, and issues around pricing reductions have left retailers feeling less than optimistic about the year ahead.

“With escalating tensions in the Red Sea impacting trade routes, businesses will be monitoring what this will mean for distress levels, particularly with regards to issues around profitability.”