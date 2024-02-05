Asda opens 110 new convenience stores as part of goal to reach 1,000 UK sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Asda opens 110 new convenience stores as part of goal to reach 1,000 UK sites

By Press Association
Several new stores are set to open in February, located in different parts of the UK, from the Isle of Skye in the Hebrides, to Plymouth in Devon and Ipswich in Suffolk. (Richard Walker/Asda/PA)
Several new stores are set to open in February, located in different parts of the UK, from the Isle of Skye in the Hebrides, to Plymouth in Devon and Ipswich in Suffolk. (Richard Walker/Asda/PA)

Supermarket chain Asda plans to open 110 stores in the UK in February as part of its goal to reach 1,000 shops across the country.

Asda, previously owned by Walmart, will convert 109 Co-op and EG Group convenience sites to Asda Express stores as part of a multimillion-pound investment. The business said it wants to become the second largest grocery retailer in the UK.

Asda plans to turn all 470 convenience sites acquired from the Co-op and EG Group into Express stores by the end of March.

Asda purchased 132 fuel forecourts and convenience stores from Co-op and EG in August 2022 for £438 million. The acquisition was approved in June 2023 after Asda agreed to sell 13 sites to meet competition requirements.

The supermarket had converted 259 locations by the end of January.

Since its acquisition by the Issa brothers and TDR Capital in 2021, Asda has been expanding into the rapidly growing £40 billion convenience and £60 billion food-to-go markets.

Andy Perry, vice president of convenience at Asda, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.

“February is a transformational month for the programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites.

“Our teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”

Asda Express stores will offer a wide range of products, including both branded and own-label products.

The retailer said stores will cater to various customer needs, such as quick essential shopping for items like bread and milk, lunch on the go, or preparing dinner from scratch.

Several new stores are set to open in February, located in different parts of the UK, from the Isle of Skye in the Hebrides, to Plymouth in Devon and Ipswich in Suffolk.

Many of these stores will be located in southern England, an area where Asda has traditionally had less presence.