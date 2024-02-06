‘Lacklustre’ January for retailers as cost-of-living pressures enter third year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Lacklustre’ January for retailers as cost-of-living pressures enter third year

By Press Association
New figures show retailers suffered a lacklustre January as consumers began a third year grappling with cost-of-living pressures (Ben Birchall/PA)
Retailers suffered a lacklustre January as consumers began a third year grappling with cost-of-living pressures, new figures show.

Easing inflation and weak consumer demand saw total retail sales across the UK rise by just 1.2%, a plunge from the year-on-year growth of 4.2% seen in the same month in 2023, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor.

Quarterly food sales were up 6.3% year on year, compared with growth of 8% last January.

Non-food sales fell by 1.8% year on year over the three months to January, against growth of 2.9% in January 2023.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “While the January sales helped to boost spending in the first two weeks, this did not sustain throughout the month.

“Larger purchases, such as furniture, household appliances and electricals, remained weak as the higher cost of living continued into its third year.

“The milder temperatures meant clothing sales performed poorly, particularly winter clothing and footwear.

“It was better news for health and beauty products, which continued to sell extremely well.”

Linda Ellett, UK head of leisure and retail consumer markets at KPMG, said: “It may be a new year, but the hangover of low consumer confidence remains, with retail sales growing by a lacklustre 1.7% on the high street, and online operators seeing yet another month of negative sales performance.

“Health and beauty purchasing continued to drive sales both on the high street and online, whilst sunseekers and consumers with healthy resolutions front of mind gave a boost to sports and travel equipment sales, which were up over 4% year on year.

“The extraordinary weather conditions across large parts of the country did little to encourage shoppers out on to the high street, whilst continued industrial action on the rail network was unhelpful for city centre locations.

“Whilst there are some positive signs that mortgage rates are starting to fall and stabilise, and shop inflation has fallen to its lowest level in over a year, the feel-good factor has yet to materialise at the tills.”

Separate figures from Barclays show card spending grew just 3.1% year on year in January as consumers recovered from the festive period.

Spending on non-essential items increased by 2.6% as 43% of consumers said they were planning to cut down on discretionary spending due to rising household bills.

However spending on takeaways and fast food was up 5.5% on last January, while spending on digital content and subscriptions rose 11.4%.

More shoppers opted to browse the post-Christmas sales from the comfort of their homes instead of the high street in January, with bricks and mortar spending on Boxing Day down 10.9% year on year.

However, while rising household bills remain a concern for 88% of consumers, the nation is feeling more optimistic overall, with confidence in both their household finances and ability to live within their means reaching its highest point since November 2021 at 70% and 74% respectively, Barclays found.

The bank’s head of retail, Karen Johnson, said: “After a December filled with festive indulgence, Britons took on a more frugal approach in January, choosing to stay at home more often to save money and shelter from the winter weather.

“This meant that online retail performed strongly, as shoppers browsed the sales from the comfort of their sofas, while demand for digital content and takeaways remained robust, boosted by the release of popular new film and TV releases such as The Traitors and Fool Me Once.

“While this shift in behaviour resulted in subdued growth for hospitality and leisure, it’s encouraging that confidence is improving, with consumers remaining resilient and finding savvy ways to manage their finances.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults between January 19 and 23.