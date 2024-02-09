Bellway sees ‘encouraging’ signs after mortgage rates drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Bellway sees ‘encouraging’ signs after mortgage rates drop

By Press Association
The construction firm built 4,092 homes in the six months to the end of January (Mike Egerton/PA)
The construction firm built 4,092 homes in the six months to the end of January (Mike Egerton/PA)

Housebuilder Bellway said it has seen “encouraging” signs that buyers are coming back to the market after mortgage rates started to fall.

The company said that after a bruising six-month period which saw housing revenue drop by around 30% to £1.25 billion, people are starting to buy again.

Around 0.59 homes were bought at every Bellway site every week in January this year, compared to just 0.45 homes in the same month a year ago.

“Affordability steadily improved throughout the period, driven by wage increases, the easing of consumer price inflation and a gradual reduction in mortgage interest rates,” Bellway said.

“This, together with good availability of mortgage products, has helped to improve overall customer demand since the summer of 2023, although affordability constraints remain relatively acute for those customers requiring higher loan-to-value mortgages.”

The Bank of England started hiking base rates, which influence mortgage interest rates, in December 2021 in a bid to help control runaway inflation.

The Bank’s base rate appears to have peaked at 5.25% where it was set in August. The rate has not yet been cut but in anticipation of future reductions, mortgage rates have started falling.

Bellway said that it had completed the construction of 4,092 homes in the six months to the end of January, a fall of around 1,600 from the same period a year earlier.

They sold for an average of £309,300, down from £316,929.

“Bellway has delivered another resilient performance in a period of challenging trading conditions,” said chief executive Jason Honeyman.

“While the economic backdrop remains uncertain, the gradual reduction in mortgage interest rates through the first half has eased affordability constraints and we are encouraged by the seasonal pick-up in customer leads and an improvement in reservations since the start of the new calendar year.

“We have maintained balance sheet resilience and, supported by the strength of our land bank, Bellway remains well-placed to capitalise on future growth opportunities and will continue to play an important role in increasing housing supply in the years ahead.”

More from The Courier