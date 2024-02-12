Upper Crust owner SSP buys Australian airport bar and cafe group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Upper Crust owner SSP buys Australian airport bar and cafe group

By Press Association
Upper Crust owner SSP Group has struck a deal to buy Australia’s Airport Retail Enterprises to further expand its global footprint (James Manning/PA)
Upper Crust owner SSP Group has struck a deal to buy Australia's Airport Retail Enterprises to further expand its global footprint

Upper Crust owner SSP Group has struck a deal to buy an airport bar and restaurant firm in Australia to further expand its global footprint.

SSP – which runs food outlets at transport sites including airports and railway stations – has agreed to take over privately-owned Airport Retail Enterprises (ARE) for an undisclosed sum.

It will see SSP add ARE’s 1,500 staff and 62 sites across seven airports, largely bars, casual dining restaurants and cafes.

The deal will give SSP access to four new airports in Australia where it does not already have a presence – Canberra, Gold Coast, Townsville and Mount Isa.

The acquisition is expected to complete by the end of June.

SSP has been operating in Australia since 2007 and already runs 40 sites across seven airports and one railway station.

After the deal, it will run around 100 sites across 11 of the largest 19 airports in Australia.

Patrick Coveney, chief executive of SSP Group, said: “The acquisition will increase our portfolio of brands and concepts, give us entry into new prime air locations, enhance our position as a leading airport food and beverage operator in the country, and create significant value for shareholders.

“The Asia Pacific region offers a significant opportunity to build returns and drive growth for the group.”

ARE founder Peter Butts said: “This transaction is a major milestone for ARE and we are delighted that it will be joining the SSP Group, one of the leading food and beverage operators in travel locations globally.”

ARE was founded in 1971 and has annual sales of around 200 million Australian dollars (£100 million).

SSP’s recent trading update showed groupwide like-for-like sales rose 14.3% at constant exchange rates in the quarter to December 31.

In the UK and Ireland, it notched up a 17.1% jump in comparable store sales in the final three months of last year as it saw less of a hit from industrial action compared with a year earlier, when train strikes caused havoc in the run-up to Christmas in 2022.

But the group said it expects to see an impact from strike action continue throughout the first three months of 2024 across the UK as well as in Continental Europe.