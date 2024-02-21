Alcohol industry calls for cut to ‘punishing’ duty rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Alcohol industry calls for cut to ‘punishing’ duty rates

By Press Association
Alcohol for sale in an off-licence shop (Jane Barlow/PA)
The wine and spirits industry has called for a cut in alcohol duty at the Budget, claiming last year’s increases had an “immediate and negative impact” on UK businesses.

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) called on the Chancellor to take action to recover almost £600 million in losses to Treasury coffers, arguing that a duty cut would prevent further inflation-fuelling price rises, support business and boost revenue to the Exchequer.

WSTA said latest HMRC data published on Wednesday suggested the Treasury lost £436 million in excise duty receipts for wine and spirits between September and January compared with the same period a year earlier.

This increased to £600 million once losses from beer and cider were added, WSTA claimed.

Alcohol duty hikes in August last year were the largest in almost 50 years, adding 20% to excise duty on more than 85% of all wines on the UK market and more than 10% to duty paid on full strength spirits.

WSTA’s soon-to-be-published Market Report will reveal that in the 12 weeks to December, volume sales of spirits were down 7.1% on the previous year, while wine sales were down 4.1%.

According to ONS data, the average price of a bottle of red wine is up 8% to £7.85 on last year, while a bottle of gin is up 6% to £17.11 and fortified wine has risen by 17% to £11.67.

WSTA chief executive Miles Beale said: “Last year’s punishing duty increases have had an immediate and negative impact on the amount of wine and spirit sold in the UK.

“Not only has this hurt British businesses, it has fuelled inflation and significantly reduced excise duty receipts to the Exchequer.

“Recent history has shown that cutting excise duty can lead to increased sales, prevent further price rises for consumers and bring in more revenue into the Exchequer. 

“We are calling on the Chancellor to do himself, and everyone else, a huge favour by cutting alcohol duty.”

Philippa Strub, the UK chief executive of retailer Laithwaites, said: “It is no surprise that August’s 20% increase in wine duty has led to the Government receiving less duty revenue.

“We, along with many other wine merchants, have seen sales volumes decrease since the duty hike as consumers react to higher prices.

“Wine drinkers across the UK face yet higher prices from August this year if the Government increases duty at the spring Budget.

“Worse still for consumers, UK inflation and the Exchequer, the Government currently plans to unleash the full extent of the new duty system on wine next year, a system so fiendishly complicated that even Laithwaites, a business with over 50 years of experience, will struggle to operate across our range of 2,000 wines.

“With duty-fuelled wine inflation already running much higher than UK inflation, we call on the Chancellor to cut duty at the spring Budget and make the wine duty easement permanent.”