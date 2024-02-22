Households set to learn about fall in energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Households set to learn about fall in energy bills

By Press Association
The typical household’s energy bill is forecast to fall from £1,928 per year to £1,635 from April 1 (PA)

Households are set to learn that their energy bills will fall to their lowest level in more than two years from the start of April in some long-awaited good news amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Ofgem will announce its latest price cap on Friday, with energy consultancy Cornwall Insight predicting the regulator will lower it by around £293 a year.

That would see the typical household’s bill falling from £1,928 per year to £1,635 from April 1, a drop of around 15%.

Cornwall Insight’s forecast, which noted that the UK’s energy prices look to have weathered disruption in the Red Sea, is normally very close to Ofgem’s announcement, as both are based on publicly available data.

However, the firm warned that as long as the UK is reliant on fossil fuels it will have to continue importing expensive gas from countries which could decide to stop selling to Britain.

While the forecast from Cornwall is considerably lower than the current price cap, it is marginally higher than the £1,620 that the consultancy forecast just over a month ago.

Cornwall Insight principal consultant Dr Craig Lowrey said that despite the predicted fall, prices would remain a struggle for many and remained hundreds of pounds above pre-pandemic levels.