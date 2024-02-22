Rolls-Royce cost-cutting overhaul ‘well under way’ as it swings to £2.4bn profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Rolls-Royce cost-cutting overhaul ‘well under way’ as it swings to £2.4bn profit

By Press Association
Engine-maker Rolls-Royce has said cost-cutting plans that will see it axe up to 2,500 jobs by the end of next year were ‘well under way’ (Paul Ellis/PA)
Engine-maker Rolls-Royce has said cost-cutting plans that will see it axe up to 2,500 jobs by the end of next year were ‘well under way’ (Paul Ellis/PA)

Engine-maker Rolls-Royce has said cost-cutting plans that will see it axe up to 2,500 jobs by the end of next year were “well under way” as it swung to a £2.4 billion annual profit.

The aerospace engineering specialist reported the statutory pre-tax profits for 2023 against losses of £1.5 billion in 2022, boosted by cost savings and better-than-expected revenues.

Underlying operating profits more than doubled to £1.6 billion for 2023, up from £652 million the previous year, as revenues jumped 22% to £16.5 billion.

Rolls said it had already delivered around £150 million of its £400 million to £500 million cost savings target announced in October, when it revealed that between 2,000 to 2,500 roles would go as part of the plans.

The group said: “Our actions to deliver sustainable cost efficiencies and improve competitiveness are well under way.”

It forecast that underlying earnings would lift again over the year ahead, to between £1.7 billion and £2 billion.

Rolls cautioned that supply chain “challenges” would continue for up to another two years while also flagging ongoing pressures from geopolitical uncertainty and inflation.

The company said engine flying hours – a key performance measure for the group – recovered to 88% of the levels seen in 2019 before the pandemic struck and were up 36% year on year.

It added that large engine orders were the highest they had been since 2007 and forecast that large engine flying hours would bounce back to – or even surpass – pre-pandemic levels in 2024.

Rolls, which employed 42,000 people before the latest round of job cuts, said in October it planned to remove “duplication” and deliver cost efficiencies through the latest stage in its transformation plan.

The company’s plans include creating a new procurement division in order to reduce costs by leveraging the group’s scale, with aims to slash procurement costs by £1 billion.

It also said some back-office operations, such as human resources and finance, will be brought closer together.

Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive of Rolls, said: “Our transformation has delivered a record performance in 2023, driven by commercial optimisation, cost efficiencies and progress on our strategic initiatives.

“This step-change has been achieved across all our divisions despite a volatile environment with geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures.”