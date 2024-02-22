Hays cautions over further job cuts as profits slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Hays cautions over further job cuts as profits slump

By Press Association
Office workers and commuters walking through Canary Wharf in London during the morning rush hour (PA)
Office workers and commuters walking through Canary Wharf in London during the morning rush hour (PA)

Recruitment firm Hays has warned over further job cuts after revealing that half-year profits slumped by more than 70% amid a difficult hiring market worldwide.

The group slashed its total workforce by 9% last year to save costs as jobs markets globally slowed sharply, cutting its fee-earning consultants by 12%, and by 7% in the final six months alone, to 7,971.

It cautioned it expects to reduce its total workforce by another 3% to 4% in the first three months of 2024 amid efforts to save around another £20 million in the second half of its financial year, on top of the £30 million in annual savings made between August and December.

Details of the job cuts came as Hays reported pre-tax profits slumping 71% to £27.6 million in the six months to December 31 as net fees tumbled 11%.

The group said the consultancy roles were stripped out through staff turnover as well as “performance management”.

It also restructured operations in several regions, including across management teams and back office operations, which saw 3% of non-consultant roles cut in the final three months of 2023, while three offices were shut as it merged sites in some markets.

Dirk Hahn, chief executive of Hays, said it was “making some difficult decisions” in the face of tougher jobs markets.

He said: “The half-year saw increasingly challenging conditions, with a clear slowdown in most permanent markets in December, while our larger temporary and contracting business again showed greater resilience.

“We acted decisively to drive consultant productivity, better align our operations to market conditions and opportunities, and reduce costs.”

He added: “This said, I am not satisfied with our profit performance.”

The firm said that it had seen New Year job flow and activity levels in line with that seen in the second half of 2023, while it said temporary and contracting volumes were down 8% year-on-year so far in its the third quarter.

Permanent recruitment fees, accounting for 41% of group fees, tumbled 15% in the half-year, with volumes plunging 25%.

Hays said: “We continue to see slower client and candidate decision-making, leading to a longer time to hire.

“Our key markets continue to be supported by skill shortages, and we expect to see some further fee benefit in the second half from the positive effects of wage inflation globally, albeit at lower levels than in the first half, with fee margins stable.”

In the UK and Ireland net fees fell by 14% in the group’s first half, while earnings tumbled 63% to £5.7 million.

It axed 14% of consultant roles in the region, to 1,800 from 2,082 a year earlier.

It said UK and Ireland temporary and contract hiring volumes were down 11% so far in the third quarter, adding that permanent markets “remain tough but are broadly stable, with new job inflows in line with the second quarter”.