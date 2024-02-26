51% of people have financial regrets, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
51% of people have financial regrets, survey finds

By Press Association
More than half of people have financial regrets, according to a survey (picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than half (51%) of people have financial regrets – including some who wish they had married someone with more money, a survey has found.

Among the people who said they had financial regrets, these include people not putting money into a savings account each month (46%), wishing they had not spent money on pointless things (43%), wishing they had learned about finances at a younger age (34%) and choosing a better-paid job or career (29%).

Other regrets include not paying enough into a pension each month (24%) and people wishing they had started a pension at an earlier age (24%).

One in eight (12%) people who said they had financial regrets wish they had married someone with more money, rising to 19% among people aged in their 70s, the survey indicated.

The research was commissioned by savings and investment specialist Unity Mutual, a trading name of the Independent Order of Oddfellows Manchester Unity Friendly Society.

The financial advice people would give to their younger selves included to live within their means (41%), not overspend (39%), not get into debt (38%) and to save a set amount each month (36%).

The data, from 2,000 people across the UK, was collected by Savanta, with Perspectus Global assisting with questions.

Jane Nelson, chief executive of the Oddfellows, which operates Unity Mutual, said: “The rising cost of living means more people are struggling to put money aside each month as they’re having to spend it on covering day-to-day living costs instead.”

Money expert Clare Seal, creator of the My Frugal Year Instagram account, suggested: “If you’re hoping to turn your financial situation around, it can feel like a big, daunting task – so try to break it down into smaller, more manageable tasks.

“Focus on habits, rather than grand gestures, because these small, consistent acts are what will make a big difference over time. Even if you don’t feel you can afford to save enough at the moment to make significant progress towards your goals, start saving anyway.

“Once the saving habit is established, you’ll find it easier to contribute more once your income increases or your outgoings ease off. The same goes for paying off debt, contributing to a pension, or pretty much any other positive financial habit that you want to start.

“Make new habits easier to stick to by automating them or finding an ‘accountability partner’ – perhaps a friend with similar goals.”