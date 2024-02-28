Less than half of people have openly discussed their funeral wishes – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Less than half of people have openly discussed their funeral wishes – survey

By Press Association
Less than half of people have openly talked about their funeral wishes with loved ones, according to a Co-op report (David Davies/PA)
Less than half (45%) of people have openly talked about their funeral wishes with loved ones, a survey has found.

Less than half (45%) of people have openly talked about their funeral wishes with loved ones, a survey has found.

More than seven in 10 (72%) people in the research said they have not made a will, with half (51%) saying this is because they have not got round to it yet.

The research, commissioned by Co-op, also found that over a fifth (22%) of people think about their own death as regularly as once a week, and over half (55%) do so monthly.

The study forms the basis of Co-op’s planning for death report involving research by YouGov. It was based on the views of more than 16,000 adults across the UK and 18,000 Co-op members in autumn 2023.

Co-op, which is owned by its five million members, found just one third of people (33%) are comfortable with and have talked to loved ones about their own death.

Gill Stewart, managing director of Co-op Funeralcare, said: “Our findings highlight a real missing link between thinking, talking and even planning. It can be uncomfortable to discuss planning for death and funerals with loved ones, especially for fear of upsetting them – but we believe this is precisely why those conversations are crucial.

“We know that talking to loved ones now can help them later. Putting in place funeral plans, life insurance, a will or even a lasting power of attorney, can go a long way in safeguarding loved ones when the time comes.

“That’s why really we encourage people to have open and honest conversations about their wishes with loved ones.”

Lucy Harmer, CEO of charity Cruse Bereavement Support, said: “At Cruse Bereavement Support, we know that talking about death can ease anxiety, improve relationships, and help with grief. That’s why we support the Co-op’s initiative to urge people to plan ahead and share their funeral wishes with their families.”