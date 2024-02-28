Vodafone in advanced talks to sell Italian arm in £6.8bn deal

Mobile phone giant Vodafone has confirmed talks to sell its Italian business to Switzerland’s Swisscom in a deal worth 8 billion euros (£6.8 billion).

The pair said they are in advanced exclusive discussions, with the proposed agreed price on a cash basis and including debts, although the full terms of the deal are yet to be finalised.

Vodafone said: “Vodafone has engaged extensively with several parties to explore market consolidation in Italy and believes this potential transaction delivers the best combination of value creation, upfront cash proceeds and transaction certainty for Vodafone shareholders.”

It comes after FTSE 100-listed Vodafone rebuffed attempts by France’s Iliad to merge the two firms’ Italian businesses, which would have created the country’s biggest mobile phone company.

Vodafone and Iliad had revealed the talks in December last year.

The sale to Swisscom tops the 6.6 billion euros (£5.6 billion) it was set to have received as part of the Iliad tie-up.

Swisscom said it plans to merge Vodafone Italia with its business in the country, called Fastweb.

Swisscom said: “The planned merger of Vodafone Italia and Fastweb would bring together complementary high-quality mobile and fixed infrastructures, competencies, and capabilities to create a leading converged challenger.

“The increased scale, more efficient cost structure and significant synergy potential would enable the combined entity to unlock value for all stakeholders.”