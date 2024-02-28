EasyJet flies into FTSE 100 while Endeavor Mining gets relegated in reshuffle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

EasyJet flies into FTSE 100 while Endeavor Mining gets relegated in reshuffle

By Press Association
EasyJet has joined London’s top stock market index (Nick Ansell/PA)
EasyJet has joined London's top stock market index (Nick Ansell/PA)

EasyJet has flown into the UK’s top stock market index while a top mining firm has drilled further down into the rankings after its boss was ousted, in the latest FTSE reshuffle.

The low-cost airline secured a place in the FTSE 100 index of top UK-listed companies after seeing its shares jump by 30% over the past six months.

It will join on March 18 following the quarterly review of the FTSE indices, according to analytics group FTSE Russell.

EasyJet’s stronger share price performance has come alongside an ongoing post-Covid-19 travel resurgence.

Travel firms such as Tui and Jet2 and have stressed that consumers are willing to prioritise spending on travel and experiences, despite feeling a cost-of-living squeeze.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The ‘revenge travel’ trend is still proving strong, with people still determined to see more of the world again after being cooped up at home during the Covid crisis.

“Consumers still appear to be ring-fencing chunks of disposable income to spend on airfares, seat upgrades and treats on board, with the desire to travel higher up wish-lists than home purchases like furniture and TVs.”

Other promotions following the reshuffle include Kier Group joining the FTSE 250, having turned around its performance after being appointed to work on the building of HS2 railways.

A Wincanton articulated lorry
Logistics giant Wincanton has been promoted to the FTSE 250 index after revealing it has been approached by potential buyers (Alamy/PA)

Logistics firm Wincanton has also been promoted to the FTSE 250, despite announcing this week it had been approached by a second potential bidder who could make an offer for the business.

Ms Streeter said it could be a “potentially short-lived stint” in the index, adding: “Whatever the outcome, it looks like Wincanton will be the latest London-listed company to leave the public market for private ownership, with suitors attracted by low valuations.”

Meanwhile, Endeavor Mining has been relegated from the top index after a rocky start to the year for the gold miner.

Its chief executive Sebastien de Montessus was sacked last month for “serious misconduct” relating to the sale of a company asset.

The former boss admitted to a “lapse of judgment” but denied misconduct. But the move knocked confidence in the group and its share price has fallen by a tenth in the past month.