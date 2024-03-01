BBC buys out ITV from BritBox International in £255m deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC buys out ITV from BritBox International in £255m deal

By Press Association
The BritBox service launched in 2017 (BritBox/PA)
The BBC has bought out ITV from the international version of streaming service BritBox in a £255 million deal, the companies announced on Friday.

BritBox International, which is separate from the UK version, will now be fully owned by the commercial arm of the BBC. It had previously been half owned by BBC Studios and ITV.

The streaming service has grown to have about 3.75 million subscribers since it launched in 2017 as a joint venture between the companies.

ITV said the deal would allow it to focus on its own UK streaming service, ITVX, and the company said it would return all the money it makes from the sale to shareholders.

ITV will still get a stream of revenue which is “similar to current levels” from BritBox International for the use of ITV content. The licensing agreements between ITV and BritBox have been extended as part of the deal, the firms said.

ITV added: “BritBox UK is unaffected and will still feature BBC content as part of separate long-term agreements.”

BBC Studios chief executive Tom Fussell said: “This is an important acquisition for us. We are taking full ownership of a successful, growing service we know well and that fits with our stated ambition to double the size of our business.

“Britbox International has British content at its heart and it generates and satisfies demand for British shows outside the UK.

“We will continue to make significant investments in the future to deliver long-term value to the BBC.”

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said: “The sale of 50% of BritBox International means ITV is focused on its core strategic goals of continuing to build on ITVX’s success and growing ITV Studios.”

BritBox International is available in eight countries: the US, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.