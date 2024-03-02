Holidaymakers benefit from rising strength of sterling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holidaymakers benefit from rising strength of sterling

By Press Association
Most currencies have weakened against the pound in the past year, figures show (Yui Mok/PA)
UK holidaymakers are benefiting from an increase in the value of sterling against the vast majority of foreign currencies in popular destinations, according to new research.

Post Office Travel Money said the pound has strengthened compared with a year ago against 21 out of 25 currencies analysed.

While the value of the pound against the euro and US dollar has risen by 3.8% and 5.5% respectively, travellers will benefit from much larger boosts when exchanging pounds for visits to Turkey (up 72.9%), Kenya (up 20.9%), Japan (up 15.7%) and the Czech Republic (up 12.7%).

Turkey has suffered an economic crisis causing a collapse in the value of the lira.

Other countries which sterling has gained in value against their currencies include Thailand (up 9.9%), South Africa (up 9.2%) and Norway (up 5.8%).

The only four currencies analysed which sterling has weakened against are the Polish zloty (down 4.3%), Costa Rican colon (down 2.7%), Swiss franc (down 1.4%) and Mexican peso (down 0.8%).

Laura Plunkett, head of travel money at Post Office, said: “Sterling’s current buoyancy against most leading holiday currencies – including the euro and US dollar – provides a great incentive for Britons considering trips abroad in the coming months.

“Most currencies have weakened against the pound in the past year, and many of these are for destinations that traditionally offer the cheapest prices for meals, drinks and other tourist staples.

“Good examples of this range from Turkey and the Czech Republic in Europe to Kenya, Thailand and Vietnam further afield.”

Post Office Travel Money said analysis of currency sales shows those for Caribbean destinations have risen the most over the past year, with purchases of East Caribbean dollars more than doubling and Barbados dollars up 64%.