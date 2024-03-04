Hipgnosis cuts portfolio value by more than a quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hipgnosis cuts portfolio value by more than a quarter

By Press Association
Troubled music royalties investment firm Hipgnosis Songs Fund – which owns back catalogues for artists including Shakira – has slashed the value of its portfolio by more than a quarter (Doug Peters/PA)
Music royalties investment firm Hipgnosis Songs Fund has slashed the value of its portfolio by more than a quarter and warned it would need to prioritise paying down debts as woes mount at the troubled group.

The fund, which owns the back catalogues for artists including Justin Bieber and Shakira, said the latest valuation by a newly-appointed adviser, Shot Tower, saw the mid-point value of its songs catalogue cut by 26.3% since the end of September, to 1.93 billion US dollars (£1.5 billion).

The embattled group – co-founded by former Beyonce manager Merck Mercuriadis and Nile Rodgers of Chic – said that due to the fall in its net asset value, it would need to use the firm’s free cash to pay down debt and therefore would not be restarting shareholder dividend payouts “for the foreseeable future”.

Walkabout Foundation inaugural gala – London
Hipgnosis was co-founded by Nile Rogers and former Beyonce manager Merck Mercuriadis (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Shares in the fund plunged another 9% in Monday morning trading after the latest blow.

Shot Tower was appointed as an independent valuer following disagreements between the firm and its investment advisor, Hipgnosis Song Management Limited (HSM), over the value of its assets.

Robert Naylor, chairman of Hipgnosis Songs Fund, said: “The newly constituted board is making good progress with the due diligence work that will underpin its strategic review.

“We are disclosing the valuation at this time given its material difference to valuations previously disclosed.

“The board will provide further detail on this when the due diligence is complete.

“The board remains focused on identifying all options to deliver shareholder value.”

It comes amid an increasingly intense relationship between HSM and the board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund (HSF), whose assets HSM manages.

The fund is currently undergoing a strategic review process that could see its assets sold or wound up completely.

However, bosses at the fund recently warned that a call option held by HSM, which allows it to buy HSF’s assets, is damaging the value of the portfolio and therefore impacting upon demand from possible suitors.

In January, HSF said it was willing to offer up to £20 million to anyone who wishes to make a bid for its music catalogue in a move to entice suitors.

HSM announced last month that it was shaking up its leadership team, with co-founder Mr Mercuriadis stepping down as chief executive, to become the fund manager’s chairman.

He has been replaced in the top role by Ben Katovsky, previously chief operating officer of HSM.