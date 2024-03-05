Retailers suffer in wettest February on record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Retailers suffer in wettest February on record

By Press Association
A wet February brought gloom to retailers (PA)
A wet February brought gloom to retailers (PA)

The wettest February on record led to a miserable month for retailers, with toy sales the only bright spot as parents tried to occupy children inside, figures show.

Total UK retail sales were up by just 1.1% year on year in February, against growth of 5.2% last February, according to the BRC (British Retail Consortium)-KPMG Retail sales monitor.

Food sales were up 6% year on year over the quarter, but even this was below the last February’s growth of 8.3%.

Meanwhile, non-food sales were down 2.5% year-on-year over the three months, against growth of 3.2% last February – steeper than the 12-month average decline of 0.9%.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Consumer demand was dampened by the wettest February on record, translating into a poor month of retail sales growth.

“Not even Valentine’s Day lifted customers out of the gloom, and gifting products that typically sell well, like jewellery and watches, failed to deliver. On the sunnier side, rainy weather did brighten sales of toys, as parents looked for ways to occupy their children indoors.”

Wet weather
Toys were one of the big winners, according to figures (Matt Crossick/PA)

Linda Ellett, UK head of leisure and retail consumer markets at KPMG, said: “As many households continue to adapt budgets to meet higher essential costs, including higher mortgage rates, consumer reluctance to get out there and start spending is likely to remain in the short term.

“With big increases in labour costs and business rates just weeks away, adding to an already stressed cost agenda for retailers, many will be pinning their hopes on some good news in the Chancellors’ Spring Budget this week to help kick-start a spending revival on the high street.”

Separate figures from Barclays also suggest that the wet weather and events such as the Super Bowl and Bafta awards encouraged households to enjoy nights in front of the TV instead of going out in February.

Takeaways and fast food sales increased 5% year-on-year, while digital content and subscriptions saw its highest growth at 11.8% since August 2021, spurred by popular new releases like One Day.

Spending on public transport increased just 3.8% – the smallest rise since March 2021 – as wet and icy weather combined with industrial action caused train cancellations and delays across the country.

Karen Johnson, head of retail at Barclays, said: “February’s wet weather meant Brits chose to spend more time indoors, resulting in a slowdown in high-street and hospitality spending.

“With Brits having reined in discretionary spending during the winter months, and as inflationary pressures begin to ease, retailers will be hopeful that the onset of warmer weather lifts spending – particularly if consumer confidence improves in the summer.”