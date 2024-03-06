Co-op chairwoman faces Packham-led membership call to ditch ‘Frankenchickens’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Co-op chairwoman faces Packham-led membership call to ditch ‘Frankenchickens’

By Press Association
Chickens at one of the three intensive chicken farms in Lincolnshire supplying the Co-op that was visited by activists as part of an investigation by Open Cages between between August and November 2022 (Open Cages)
Chickens at one of the three intensive chicken farms in Lincolnshire supplying the Co-op that was visited by activists as part of an investigation by Open Cages between between August and November 2022 (Open Cages)

The Co-op’s new chairwoman is facing pressure from members to remove “Frankenchickens” from the supermarket group’s supply chain.

Broadcaster and naturalist Chris Packham is leading calls from more than 2,000 Co-op members for Debbie White to respect the membership’s wishes to stop selling meat from low-welfare, fast-growing breeds of chicken.

In an open letter organised by animal protection charity The Humane League UK, the members urged Ms White to be “an advocate for giving Co-op chickens a better life”.

It said: “This breed of chicken is genetically selected to grow unnaturally big and unnaturally fast in order to maximise profit margins. But the true cost of this breed is the suffering.

“Frankenchickens are likely to collapse under their own weight and to experience organ failure and heart attacks, alongside a myriad of other health problems.”

The Co-operative Group, which is jointly owned by around five million individual members and societies, came under fire last year after an investigation showed footage of what appeared to be malformed chickens at supplier farms.

During the company’s annual general meeting in May, 96% of the 30,000 members who voted supported a resolution asking the board to consider adopting in full the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC) – a set of standards adopted by Marks & Spencer, Waitrose and Greggs.

These include banning cages, giving birds more space, ditching “Frankenchicken” breeds and introducing less painful slaughter conditions.

In response to the motion, the Co-op’s directors said its free-range chicken already met the BCC standards while its core chicken ranges met some of the standards.

But the board also said profits were likely to fall in the year ahead so they would “continue to consider how we can enhance chicken welfare … whilst recognising the need to offer good value to customers”.

The supermarket recently announced it will give all animals raised for their fresh chicken 20% more space under a new “space to thrive” initiative and said it has adopted all the BCC standards apart from changing to a slower-growing breed.

In the letter, signatories welcomed the changes but said they were “disappointed” by the board’s decision to continue to stock the fast-growing breed of chickens.

They wrote: “We want our Co-op to agree to shift away from the cruel practice of raising Frankenchickens for meat and be the pioneer in animal welfare that is written so proudly in our sustainability reports.

“We are not expecting changes overnight, but we want to hear a commitment from the board that our Co-op will be leading the way for a better future for farmed animals.”

In a video released to coincide with the letter, Mr Packham addressed Ms White, saying: “Wouldn’t it be good not to use that breed of chicken any longer? To send a clear message via the consumers, through your stores to the producers that we’re no longer happy with that taking place.

“The Co-op prides itself on being an ethical supermarket, an ethical organisation, and times have changed Debbie, we know this. We’ve got to change our minds and our practices,” he added.

“So can I ask you to please consider not taking any more Frankenchickens in the Co-op stores? It would send out a fantastic message, like I said. It would be a great step forward – something to think about in your first few weeks and months as Co-op chair.”

Claire Williams, campaigns manager at the organisation, said: “Co-op claims to stand apart from other supermarkets because of its ethics.

“Yet they profit from factory farming tens of millions of innocent chickens every year, locked in dirty barns, bred to grow so agonisingly quickly that many struggle to walk.

“Debbie has an amazing opportunity to push for change, and we want to help her do the right thing and stop using Frankenchickens.”

A Co-op spokesperson said: “Ensuring the animals in our supply chain are looked after is a priority and all of our fresh chicken is 100% British, meets or exceeds Red Tractor standards and birds are reared to lower stocking density (30kg/m2), which is a higher welfare standard and has a significant positive impact on welfare and health of birds.

“We are a member-owned organisation, constituted to create value for our members and we have fully complied with the 2023 AGM request of our members to consider improvements in our chicken welfare.”