Aviva launches £300m share buyback after profits jump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Aviva launches £300m share buyback after profits jump

By Press Association
Aviva has announced a £300m share buyback (Philip Toscano/PA)
Aviva has announced a £300m share buyback (Philip Toscano/PA)

Aviva is to hand £300 million back to investors through a share buyback and has improved its dividend after a jump in profits.

The insurance and pensions giant saw shares move higher on Thursday morning as a result.

Group chief executive Amanda Blanc said the business “made significant progress” last year.

The FTSE 100 firm told shareholders that group operating profits increased by 9% to £1.47 billion in 2023 compared with the previous year.

Aviva
Amanda Blanc (Aviva/PA)

The increase was aided by strong rises in its general insurance, health and retirement divisions.

General insurance premiums increased by 16% to £6.64 billion for the year, with a 24% increase in personal lines premiums.

Aviva added that its protection and health business saw sales grow 16% amid improved uptake in health insurance.

Retirement sales increased by 14% to £7.09 billion, driven by increased bulk purchase annuity transactions.

As a result of the improved financial performance, Aviva announced a share buyback programme to purchase £300 million in shares from investors.

It also confirmed a total dividend per share of 33.4p for the year.

The company said it plans to reach operating profits of £2 billion by 2026.

Ms Blanc said: “Sales are up, costs are down, and operating profit is 9% higher. Our position as the UK’s leading diversified insurer, with major businesses in Canada and Ireland, is clearly delivering.

“Our prospects have never been better.

“We have leading businesses in growing markets, a fantastic brand, and we are investing substantially to make service better for our 19 million customers.”

Insurance sector rival Admiral also posted a rise in profits.

It said pre-tax profits increased by 23% to £442.8 million for the year after a jump in turnover.

As a result, it said more than 10,000 workers would receive up to £3,600 in free share awards for the year.