Heathrow records highest February passenger numbers

By Press Association
Heathrow Airport recorded its busiest February for passenger numbers as demand for air travel exceeded pre-pandemic levels (Steve Parsons/PA)
Heathrow Airport recorded its busiest February for passenger numbers as demand for air travel exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

The west London airport said 5.8 million people travelled through its terminals last month.

It stated it achieved its highest February total even before the extra day due to this year being a leap year.

The airport recorded 5.2 million passengers during the same month last year, and 5.5 million in February 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

More than two million passengers travelled through Heathrow during the February half-term school holiday, with winter sun holidays more popular than ski trips.

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye warned the Treasury’s failure to reintroduce tax-free shopping for tourists buying goods in the UK last week was a “missed opportunity”.

He said: “It was wonderful to welcome so many passengers for the first holiday peak of 2024, setting a new Heathrow record.

“While we are serving more people, visitors to the UK are spending less since the removal of tax-free shopping, impacting businesses across the country.

“The spring Budget was a missed opportunity to give the whole tourism, hospitality and retail sector the support it needs to compete internationally.”