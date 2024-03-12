Food labels to help consumers buy ‘high quality’ British products under plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Food labels to help consumers buy ‘high quality’ British products under plans

By Press Association
British meat products available on the shelves of Tesco supermarkets (PA)
British meat products available on the shelves of Tesco supermarkets (PA)

Food labels will be made clearer to help consumers buy “high quality” British food under Government plans.

Labelling will be more transparent about a product’s country of origin, while pork, chicken and eggs will require “method of production” information on their packaging to help consumers make buying decisions that “align with their values”, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said the plans would not only help shoppers, but ensure British farmers received the “recognition they deserve”.

A consultation, first announced at the Oxford Farming Conference in January, will consider how to improve country-of-origin labelling for certain goods, including how and where this information is displayed and what products should be included.

Giving the example of imported pork cured into bacon in the UK, and therefore able to feature a Union Jack on its label, Defra said the consultation would explore ways to make it more obvious to consumers that the pig was reared abroad, such as increasing the size of the country-of-origin text, or placing it on the front of the packet.

Under the proposals, pork, chicken and eggs packaging would include a mandatory five-tier label for both domestic and imported products which would differentiate between those that fall below, meet or exceed baseline UK animal welfare regulations.

Mr Barclay said: “This Government backs British farmers, who work hard to produce food to world-leading standards and maintain our nation’s food security. British consumers want to buy their produce, but too often products made to lower standards abroad aren’t clearly labelled to tell them apart.

“That is why I want to make labelling showing where and how food is produced fairer and easier to understand – empowering consumers to make informed choices and rewarding our British farmers for producing high-quality, high-welfare food.”

Fidelity Weston, chairwoman of the Consortium of Labelling for the Environment, Animal Welfare and Regenerative Farming, said: “We are looking forward to the opportunity to comment on Defra’s proposed food labelling consultation and we are glad to see that progress to help the consumer understand more about how and where their food has been produced is beginning to be considered.

“We in the UK have some of the highest farming standards, producing quality food products. That needs to be recognised in the marketplace. To achieve this, we need a clear definition of the many terms used to describe the method of production, and transparency and honest data about how the food was produced on the farm, and right through to the end product.”

The consultation will run until May 7.