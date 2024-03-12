Two female entrepreneurs to speak at US Congress about NI economic opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two female entrepreneurs to speak at US Congress about NI economic opportunities

By Press Association
Emma Stephenson and Khaula Bhutta are to address US lawmakers on Capitol Hill about economic opportunities in Northern Ireland (QUB/PA)
Two young entrepreneurs are to address US lawmakers on Capitol Hill about economic opportunities in Northern Ireland.

As part of a delegation led by Queen’s University Belfast, Emma Stephenson and Khaula Bhutta will join Joe Kennedy III, the US special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs, on stage at Congress to discuss the opportunities created by 25 years of peace.

The event on Tuesday, organised in partnership with Irish American Congressman Richard Neal, will be attended by representatives from the US Government and industry.

The pair will talk about their lived experiences starting their own businesses as young women in a society recovering from decades of violence.

Emma Stephenson co-founded a company which created an app to help women track and deal with symptoms of menopause (QUB/PA)

Ms Stephenson is a Master’s engineering student at Queen’s and has co-founded company Feminatech, which created app M-Power to help women track and deal with symptoms of the menopause including finding patterns and suggesting lifestyle changes.

She said: “I am so excited to have this opportunity to speak about my journey as a young female entrepreneur in Northern Ireland.

“It was during my studies that I and four other women studying were supported through an entrepreneurship module where we founded Feminatech.

“Our company is passionate about improving female healthcare with a current focus on menopause.

“We’ve benefited from the growing community of investors, businesses and organisations, and have been blown away by the support available for young entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland.

“I’m looking forward to meeting and connecting with others, and hearing their stories too.”

Khaula Bhutta’s firm connects legal professionals to vulnerable and marginalised communities (QUB/PA)

Ms Bhutta is a recent law graduate from Queen’s and has channelled her passion for human rights and social justice into an entrepreneurial endeavour.

Her start-up Inclusive Law connects legal professionals to vulnerable and marginalised communities, with the aim of humanising and simplifying the process of accessing legal support.

She said: “This opportunity organised by Queen’s to engage with members of Congress is a significant milestone and incredibly meaningful.

“It’s a chance to showcase the purpose and vision behind Inclusive Law but also the resilience and creativity of female entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland.

“I am excited to share my story and advocate for improvements for access to justice. Inclusive law is more than just legal expertise, it’s about trust, empathy and shared lived experience.”