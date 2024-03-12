HSBC UK offering new customers up to £220 to switch and save

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HSBC UK offering new customers up to £220 to switch and save

By Press Association
HSBC UK has launched a new switching offer of up to £220, which involves taking out a current account as well as regularly putting money into savings (Charlotte Ball/PA)
HSBC UK has launched a new switching offer of up to £220, which involves taking out a current account as well as regularly putting money into savings.

Customers can receive £100 after opening an Advance or Premier Account and meeting the criteria, which includes opening an Online Bonus Saver.

If customers continue to meet ongoing monthly criteria including making a monthly deposit of a minimum of £50 into their Online Bonus Saver they could receive up to a further £120 over 12 months as part of the offer, receiving up to £220 in total.

The Online Bonus Saver pays 4.00% AER (annual equivalent rate) on balances up to £50,000 and 2.30% AER on any part of the balance which is over £50,000.

However, a standard rate of interest of 2.00% applies to balances in any month where a withdrawal is made or the account is closed.

The interest rate including bonus is paid in any month where someone does not make a withdrawal or close their account.

The £220 offer is subject to certain terms and conditions.

To qualify for the initial £100 incentive, terms include using the Current Account Switch Service (Cass) for the switch, which must include at least two direct debits or standing orders.

Within 60 days of opening the account, customers must deposit at least £1,500, which could be money from a salary, and make at least 20 transactions using their HSBC debit card.

They must also register and log on to mobile banking and open an Online Bonus Saver and deposit at least £50.

If customers complete all the above steps, they will receive £100 paid into their current account within 30 days.

To receive a further £120, customers must complete all the qualification criteria, and also make a monthly deposit of a minimum of £50 into their Online Bonus Saver.

Customers will receive £10 per month, up to a maximum of £120 or 12 monthly payments, paid by the 20th of the following month if they have met qualifying criteria in the previous month.

Not qualifying for the £10 bonus during one particular month does not prevent customers from qualifying the next month.

There are also some exclusions with the offer.

The switch offer is not open to existing HSBC UK and First Direct customers who have been customers of the banks since on or after January 1 2019.

Customers will also not qualify if they are Channel Island or Isle of Man residents.

HSBC said the offer is available “until further notice”.

Cash switching offers from other banks currently include £200 to move to a NatWest/RBS current account and £175 to switch to Lloyds.

James Hyde, spokesman at financial information website Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “HSBC has joined the small group of providers currently offering cash incentives to attract consumers.

“This switching offer of up to £220 makes it potentially the most lucrative on the market at present.

“However, it’s worth pointing out that £120 of this figure is dependent on regular deposits being made over 12 months.

“Switching offers such as these are a great way of securing an instant cash injection, and incentives to encourage continuous saving are always a welcome option too.

“The process of transferring a current account is often very straightforward, so consumers would be wise to consider their options if they like what they see elsewhere.”