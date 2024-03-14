Shell waters down part of its 2030 carbon reduction pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shell waters down part of its 2030 carbon reduction pledge

By Press Association
The oil major said that its chief executive was paid nearly £8 million last year (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Energy giant Shell has watered down one of its climate pledges because of a change to its strategy in the electricity sector.

The oil major also revealed on Thursday that in his first year on the job, chief executive Wael Sawan was paid a total of £7.94 million, a reduction of close to £2 million from his predecessor’s pay in 2022.

Mr Sawan was handed a base salary of £1.40 million, an annual bonus of £2.71 million and a £2.60 million long-term incentive payment, among other payments.

Shell said that it now plans to reduce the “net carbon intensity” of the energy it sells by 15-20% by 2030 compared to 2016. Its previous target had been to reduce the measure by 20%.

It also dropped a plan to reduce net carbon intensity by 45% by 2035 due to “uncertainty in the pace of change in the energy transition”, although it still intends a 100% reduction by 2050.

Net carbon intensity measures the emissions produced by each unit of energy that Shell sells.

If that is a unit of oil, the emissions are higher than if it is a unit of gas. So if Shell sells less oil and more gas the intensity decreases, even if the amount of energy it sells is unchanged.

But a reduction in the intensity does not mean that Shell’s overall emissions drop, because even if the intensity falls, the company could increase its sales, keeping overall emissions stable, or even higher.

“The biggest driver for reducing our net carbon intensity is increasing the sales of and demand for low-carbon energy,” Shell said. That is to say it does not necessarily mean a reduction in overall emissions.

The business said that it was changing its target after rethinking its approach to the electricity sector. The company will now focus on “value over volume” and focus more on selling electricity to business customers rather than households.

This means that the overall amount of electricity it sells will have risen more slowly than previously thought, which in turn reduces the speed at which the carbon intensity will be cut.

The refocus away from household energy supply meant that last year Shell sold its retail unit, Shell Energy, in the UK and Germany to Octopus Energy.

But alongside the reduction in this target, Shell announced a new target to reduce the emissions caused when customers use its oil products by 15-20% by 2030 compared to 2021.

This is part of what experts call Scope 3 emissions. It is the first ever Scope 3 emissions target that Shell has set.

“Achieving this ambition will mean reducing sales of oil products, such as petrol and diesel, as we support customers as they move to electric mobility and lower-carbon fuels, including natural gas, LNG (liquid natural gas) and biofuels,” Shell said.

“I am encouraged by the rapid progress in the energy transition in recent years in many countries and technologies, which reinforces my deep conviction in the direction of our strategy,” said Mr Sawan.

“Our focus on performance, discipline and simplification is driving clear choices about where we can have the greatest impact through the energy transition and create the most value for our investors and customers.

“We believe this focus makes it more, not less, likely that we will achieve our climate targets.”

Jonathan Noronha-Gant, senior fossil fuels campaigner at Global Witness, said: “Shell’s CEO million pay packet is a bitter pill to swallow for the millions of workers living with the high costs of energy.

“Our reliance on Shell’s dirty oil and gas make them rich whilst the rest of us get poorer.”