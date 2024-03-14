Dua Lipa and Coldplay to headline Glastonbury with Shania Twain in legends slot

Country pop superstar Shania Twain will join headliners British singer Dua Lipa, rock band Coldplay and American singer Sza for Glastonbury 2024.

Canadian singer Twain, known for hits including Man! I Feel Like A Woman!, You’re Still The One and That Don’t Impress Me Much, will perform in the coveted Sunday afternoon legends slot at the Worthy Farm festival in Somerset which is being held from June 26 to 30.

The five-time Grammy award-winner has sold more than 100 million records, making her one of the most successful musicians.

Twain told Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show: “I really am so excited. I mean, the best part of it is being able to share it now. It’s just so exciting. It’s been hard to keep it to myself, to be honest. So I’m really glad that this is announced. And I’m just buzzing.

“There’s like a stamp that comes with this slot and I feel like I’m there, I’ve arrived at this slot. It’s going to be gorgeous, at sunset time, it is stunning. I’ve watched some of the other performances and I’m already planning what I’m going to wear. You know, all that exciting stuff.”

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis had previously revealed she had booked a major female artist for the slot.

Shania Twain will be in the legends slot (Ian West/PA)

Also taking to the Pyramid stage will be US rock band LCD Soundsystem, British rapper Little Simz, Nigerian singer Burna Boy, 80s chart-topper singer Cyndi Lauper and British soul star Olivia Dean.

Hidden Figures star and US singer Janelle Monae, Mercury Prize winner Michael Kiwanuka, British singer-songwriter Paul Heaton, UK rock band Keane, British singer Paloma Faith and Nigerian singer Ayra Starr are also among those performing on the main stage.

Before Dua Lipa was announced for the first day of the festival, which marks her Pyramid stage debut, she revealed her first album in four years on Wednesday.

On Instagram, she wrote: “I have dreamt of this moment all my life. Something that lived only in my wildest dreams and highest manifestations!!!

“I am so excited to see you all in my favourite place on earth and make it a night to remember!!”

The Sunday night headliner is Sza (Ian West/PA)

Her third studio album, which will arrive on May 3, will feature 11 tracks including hit singles Houdini and Training Season, and comes after she won the best pop act award at the Brits earlier this month.

Coldplay will make their first Pyramid stage appearance since 2016 on the Saturday night, becoming the first act to headline Glastonbury five times.

They move ahead of The Cure, who have taken a headline slot four times.

The Sunday night headliner is Grammy and Brit winner Sza, real name Solana Imani Rowe, known for the songs Snooze and Ghost In The Machine featuring Phoebe Bridgers.

On the Other Stage is American rock band The National, Canadian singer Avril Lavigne, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, Brit Rising Star winners The Last Dinner Party, Anne-Marie, Dry Your Eyes singer The Streets and Northern Ireland band Two Door Cinema Club.