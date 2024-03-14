Irn-Bru maker AG Barr to cut almost 200 jobs as part of overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irn-Bru maker AG Barr to cut almost 200 jobs as part of overhaul

By Press Association
Bottles of Irn Bru in the production hall at AG Barr’s Irn Bru factory in Cumbernauld (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Drinks firm AG Barr is to cut almost 200 jobs as part of an overhaul of its operations.

The Irn-Bru maker said the roles will be cut through the closure of direct sales operations at three sites across the UK and the closure of the Leeds office for its energy drink brand, Boost.

AG Barr said on Thursday it is changing how it sells its products to independent retailers and convenience stores following a review.

It will shift from its current telesales-supported model of delivering directly to store, towards a field sales operation through its existing wholesale channels.

As a result, it plans to close Barr Soft Drinks direct sales operations at its sites in Moston, Greater Manchester; Wednesbury near Birmingham; and Dagenham, Greater London.

The move will hit up to 160 jobs, and is expected to be completed by the end of June.

The company also expects to create a number of new field sales roles, it said.

The drinks firm said it also plans cuts as part of a shake-up at Boost, the energy drinks business it bought in December 2022 for up to £32 million.

AG Barr said it plans to integrate Boost into its Barr Soft Drinks operation by the end of the year, in a move which will affect 35 workers and shut Boost’s Leeds office.

“The proposals are subject to full and proper consultation with impacted employees over the coming months,” AG Barr added.

“The company will do everything possible to support those affected throughout the process.”