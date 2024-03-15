Barratt and Redrow £2.5bn tie-up to be probed by UK competition watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barratt and Redrow £2.5bn tie-up to be probed by UK competition watchdog

By Press Association
The two major developers announced the deal in February (David Davies/PA)
A proposed £2.5 billion tie-up between two of Britain’s biggest housebuilders is set to be probed by the UK’s competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was investigating the proposed acquisition by Barratt Developments of rival Redrow.

The two major developers announced the deal in February.

Barratt last month agreed to buy rival Redrow for £2.5 billion (Barratt/PA)

They said it creates an opportunity to bring together two “highly complementary” companies and accelerate the building of “much-needed” homes across the country.

The combined group, set to be called Barratt Redrow, is expected to build about 23,000 homes a year and lead to cost savings of at least £90 million a year.

But the CMA said it was considering whether the merger would significantly reduce competition in the industry.

This can happen when two large companies combine, as it can lessen choice for customers and lead to higher prices or lower quality services.

The watchdog has the power to block a merger or enforce changes to address its concerns once it has investigated the potential risks.

The CMA has initiated the early stages of gathering information about the merger before launching a formal investigation.

Separately, the CMA is probing eight housebuilders, including Barratt and Redrow, following evidence that they may be sharing commercially sensitive information.

It raised concerns that it could be affecting the development of sites and prices of new homes.

Housebuilding in the UK needs “significant intervention”, the regulator stressed.