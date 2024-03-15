UK company insolvencies spike in February as firms remain under pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK company insolvencies spike in February as firms remain under pressure

By Press Association
More than 2,000 UK firms went bust last month, nearly a fifth more than the same time last year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 2,000 UK firms went bust last month, nearly a fifth more than the same time last year, according to new figures which shed light on the challenges facing under-pressure businesses.

The level of company insolvencies spiked in February with cosmetics chain The Body Shop among the high street brands to collapse into administration.

The number of registered company insolvencies in February was 2,102, a 17% increase on the same month in 2023, data from the Insolvency Service showed.

It is higher than levels seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, when Government support measures were propping up struggling firms, and higher than pre-pandemic numbers.

It signals that British businesses are still grappling with tough conditions after company insolvencies hit a 30-year high in 2023, with more than 25,000 firms going bust during the year.

Construction businesses faced the most casualties last year, as the sector faced a protracted slowdown amid soaring mortgage costs and materials inflation.

The Body Shop was a high-profile company to call in administrators in February, subsequently announcing the closure of nearly half of its UK stores.

The retailer, which was founded in 1976, had faced years of financial struggles amid a more challenging backdrop for shoppers.

David Hudson, a restructuring advisory partner at FRP, said: “Rather than fresh starts, the spring brings with it additional challenges for already distressed businesses, particularly those in the strained retail and hospitality sectors.

“Despite hopes of some respite from the Chancellor in last week’s Budget, many will see large rises in their business rate bills from the start of April as well as having to shoulder increased wage costs as the new National Living Wage takes effect.”

He added that despite hopes of a short-lived recession, the financial challenges combined with higher borrowing costs and weak consumer confidence continue to “weigh heavily” on UK firms.

The UK economy fell into a recession at the end of last year, according to official figures, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

But the economy returned to growth in January, raising hopes that it could already be on its way out of the downturn.