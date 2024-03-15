Next set to deliver higher profits despite pressure on shoppers

Next is set to reveal higher profits for the past year as investors hope the fashion chain continues to shrug off customers’ cost-of-living pressures and poor weather.

The company has already upgraded its profit outlook five times over the past year as it has outperformed rivals amid a challenging economic backdrop.

Shares in the company are trading at close to record highs as a result.

The retailer is expected to reveal a 4% increase in pre-tax profits to £905 million for the year to January, in its latest update on Thursday March 21.

However, shareholders will be optimistic that the business can once again outperform guidance following its recent spate of upgrades.

The group is also expected to reveal full-year sales growth of about 4% against the previous year, taking sales to about £4.78 billion.

Guy Lawson-Johns, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Next gave investors plenty to be happy about in their last update, with growth of 9.1% in its online channel helping sales to exceed group forecasts.

“While it may be winning the online race, the retail sector remains a tough place to operate.

“And with a history of under-promising and over-delivering, markets have come to have high expectations.”

The retailer has also had recent obstacles to hurdle including supply chain pressure from delays to goods travelling through the Red Sea.

Investors will be keen to hear how this has impacted stock after bosses at Next cautioned in January that some products were being delayed.

Shareholders will also be keen to hear more about the group’s investment and acquisition strategy as completing a number of recent deals, including growing its stake in rival Reiss.

“Analysts will look for an update on this deal, the purchase of FatFace, the ongoing integration of Joules and any further merger and acquisition activity,” said Danni Hewson, AJ Bell head of financial analysis.

“The development of Next’s Total Platform, whereby third-party brands can use its online services for themselves, should also be of interest – the operation generated gross sales of £162 million and profit for Next of £55 million in the 12 months to January 2023.”