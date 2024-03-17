Dogs and cats behind more than 6,000 insurance claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dogs and cats behind more than 6,000 insurance claims

By Press Association
Aviva said dogs and cats have been behind more than 6,000 insurance claims (Nick Ansell/PA)
Dogs and cats have been behind more than 6,000 insurance claims by their owners over the past five years, according to an insurance giant.

Windows, carpets, sofas and electrical gadgets such as laptops, tablets and phones, have all been damaged due to pets, Aviva said.

Claims include a dog who headbutted and smashed a window after seeing another dog walk past, and a pair of cats knocking over and smashing a TV.

Another customer put in a claim after their dog jumped on a coffee table, knocking off their laptop, resulting in a smashed screen.

And another claimant was helped after discovering their rings had been eaten by a dog.

Customers have also regularly complained of tripping over their cats and dogs, resulting in the accidental damage of their homes and belongings, Aviva said.

The insurer has also dealt with claims from customers who have lost items while out walking the dog, with items such as earrings, bracelets, watches and mobile phones topping the list.

Hazel Johnson, director of home and motor claims for Aviva, said: “While most home insurance policies exclude damage caused by chewing, scratching, tearing or fouling by domestic animals, accidental damage cover for other incidents can be a valuable addition to standard home contents policies.”

The figures were taken from analysis of Aviva home insurance UK claims data between the start of 2019 and the end of 2023, referencing dog and cat claims classified as accidental damage.